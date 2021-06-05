Aparshakti Khurana and wife Aakriti Ahuja announce pregnancy; Here’s a look at their CUTEST moments

The actor announced the good news on social media today. He posted a picture with his wife flaunting the little baby bump to make the big announcement. It’s a beautiful picture of him kissing Aakriti Ahuja's baby bump and he captioned it as, "Lockdown mein kaam to expand ho nahi paya toh hume laga family hi expand kar lete hai. #PreggerAlert." Many fans and celebs congratulated the couple in the comments section. Aparshakti Khurana married Aakriti Ahuja in 2014. Watch the video.