“Apsara Aali” Nora Fatehi’s traditional Maharashtrian look on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. On the occasion of Navratri, the contestants and judges of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 dressed up in ethnic looks of different colours. From Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, Host Maniesh Paul, Karan Johar, contestants Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar and more stars were also spotted on the sets.