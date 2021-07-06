Archana Puran Singh owns a LUXURIOUS bungalow and we BET you did not know this

Come let’s step inside Archana Puran Singh and Paremeet Sethi's lavish house with this video.
Mumbai 13 Views 0 comments

The Kapil Sharma Show star keeps her fans glued to her Instagram with fun posts. She often gives splendid views of her lavish bungalow in Madh Island, Mumbai. Her house premises consists of a white patio adjoined to a sprawling garden area. The lush green garden boasts a plethora of plants, trees and flowers giving a serene view. Archana Puran Singh gave a glimpse of her tall standing bungalow. The massive bungalow definitely looks royal with chandeliers and interesting interiors. The room looks very classic with white rugs and matching modern furniture. Check her immaculately done bedroom with an L-shaped comfy lounge sofa set and mirrored closets.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Janhvi Kapoor FLAUNTS her perfect physique in a breezy crop top and neon shorts
When Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao opened up on having son Azad through SURROGACY
No Mirror Makeup Challenge
When Aamir Khan could not hold back his tears IN FRONT of his daughter Ira Khan
Neena Gupta looks vibrant in a blue t-shirt and shorts while she hands out her book to Gulzar Sahab
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao address fans post divorce announcement

Popular Videos
Janhvi Kapoor FLAUNTS her perfect physique in a ...
When Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao opened up ...
No Mirror Makeup Challenge
When Aamir Khan could not hold back his ...
Neena Gupta looks vibrant in a blue t-shirt ...
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao address fans post ...
Sushmita Sen in her recent IG live made ...
Aastha Gill on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss 15 &...