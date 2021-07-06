Archana Puran Singh owns a LUXURIOUS bungalow and we BET you did not know this

The Kapil Sharma Show star keeps her fans glued to her Instagram with fun posts. She often gives splendid views of her lavish bungalow in Madh Island, Mumbai. Her house premises consists of a white patio adjoined to a sprawling garden area. The lush green garden boasts a plethora of plants, trees and flowers giving a serene view. Archana Puran Singh gave a glimpse of her tall standing bungalow. The massive bungalow definitely looks royal with chandeliers and interesting interiors. The room looks very classic with white rugs and matching modern furniture. Check her immaculately done bedroom with an L-shaped comfy lounge sofa set and mirrored closets.