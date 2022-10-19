'Aree mam mat karo aise!' Kriti Sanon’s mother’s gesture melts paparazzi’s heart. 2021 and 2022 was good year for actress Kriti Sanon. After winning our hearts with her role in Mimi, the actress has an exciting lineup of movies yet to be released. The Bhediya actress hosted her first Diwali party for her Bollywood friends and family at her own residence. Actress Rakul Preet Singh was the first guest to arrive at the event.