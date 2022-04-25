"Arey CAR par mat karo YAAR!" 3 Crore ki car par dent! Did Ranveer Singh get angry?

Karan Johar threw a star-studded party for Bela Bajaria, the global head of TV at Netflix. When Ranveer arrived in his car, a Lamborghini worth Rs 3.43 crore, he was not pleased with the way people crowded near his car.

