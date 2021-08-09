Arey kitni patli hogaye moment between Shweta Tiwari & Surbhi Chandna

Watch this video of TV stars reunion where Shweta became a fan of Surbhi's transformation.
Mumbai 36 Views 0 comments
Arey kitni patli hogaye moment between Shweta Tiwari & Surbhi Chandna. If someone claims that tinsel town is all about rivalry, then they are surely wrong! In this throwback video, we see senior actress Shweta Tiwari lauding Surbhi Chandna for her incredible weight loss, and the way she embraces Surbhi, the Kasauti Zindagi Kii star will win your hearts.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
A fight or act of affection? Watch these two Bollywood actors who were spotted yesterday
I can’t stop falling in love with you
"Neeraj Chopra ki tarah koshish karti hoon" Rakhi Sawant tries her hand at Javelin
Sanjana Sanghi gives hints about her upcoming project; Details in the video
Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘Jab We Met’ tale of how he met his dog will fill your heart with LOVE
Today’s look of Nora Fatehi in a flared Anarkali suit makes us wanna sing ‘Billo Rani’

Popular Videos
A fight or act of affection? Watch these ...
I can’t stop falling in love with ...
"Neeraj Chopra ki tarah koshish karti hoon&...
Sanjana Sanghi gives hints about her upcoming project; ...
Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘Jab We Met’ tale of ...
Today’s look of Nora Fatehi in a ...
Rakul Preet flaunts her curves in a TANGERINE ...
Chak De India After 41 years, Men's Hockey ...