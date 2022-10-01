> “Arey kya? Sirf usse related puchna!” Taapsee Pannu gets irritated again with unrelated questions
Ritka
Published on Oct 01, 2022 03:46 PM IST
“Arey kya? Sirf usse related puchna!” Taapsee Pannu gets irritated again with unrelated questions. Watch this recent video of Taapsee Pannu where the actress seems visibly irritated when asked about an unrelated topic at a tennis event. The actress keeps requesting the paparazzi to stick to questions related to the topic and watch what happened next.