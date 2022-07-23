"Arey Sir aur Mam aap gussa ho kya?" Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor steal the limelight at the Russo Brothers pa
Watch how Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor steal the limelight at the Russo Brothers party.
"Arey Sir aur Mam aap gussa ho kya?" Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor steal the limelight at the Russo Brothers party. Watch this latest video of the couple as they arrived in style for The Gray Man's party in Mumbai along with other celebrities like Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and others.