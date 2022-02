In this super fun chat, Arjun Bijlani,Gurmeet Choudhary and Kashika Kapoor chat about working together on their first T-Series track. Long time friends Arjun and Gurmeet are seen pulling each other’s leg while Kashika spills some beans in our ‘Who Knows Who better’ segment. Watch this fun conversation for some candid jokes, playful chats and loads of laughter.