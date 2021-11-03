Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor & Janhvi Kapoor spotted in the city. Arjun Kapoor was spotted at PVR Juhu in Mumbai for a shoot. Khushi and Janhvi were clicked in their casual avatar. These siblings have come closer after the demise of Sridevi. They are now a happy family and support each other in real life and on social media. Watch the video to know more.