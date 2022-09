"Arre reh gaya woh rukh its not complete" Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin look needs these steps to be perfect. Apart from her daily videos with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, Tejaswi's character in Naagin 6 has been creating a buzz lately. Today watch this get ready with me video of the actress where we can see the efforts and hours it takes to get her look right!