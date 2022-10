Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan attend Orhan Awatramani's Halloween party. Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and other starkids were also spotted in their Halloween avatar. Whose look did you like the most? While Ananya spotted Kareena's Poo avatar, Navya arrived as Jasmine of Aladdin.