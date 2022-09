Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday arrive at Chunky Panday’s star-studded birthday Bash. Both Aryan and Ananya were seen arriving in their respective cars for Chunky’s star-studded celebration. Chunky Panday threw a party for his close friends and colleagues from the film industry. Some of the most popular names in the industry, including Salman Khan, Karan Johar and others attended the bash.