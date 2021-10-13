Aryan Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant’s lawyer talks to the media; Munmun Dhamecha’s lawyer also gives a stateme

Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer talks to the media; Munmun Dhamecha's lawyer also gives a statement. The hearing of Aryan Khan's bail has been adjourned for tomorrow. According to reports, SRK and Gauri have not been allowed to meet their son till now and this has been very tough on them. The Khan family is trying their best to get Aryan out of jail. Meanwhile, his friends Arbaaz and Munmun are also in police custody and fighting to get bail. Watch the video to know more.