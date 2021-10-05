Aryan Khan's Godfather Karan Johar rushes to Mumbai after Shah Rukh Khan's son's custody extends. The close bond between Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar is known to all fans of Bollywood. Not a lot of people know but Karan Johar is the Godfather of Suhana and Aryan Khan. The filmmaker has often spoken about how much SRK's children mean to him. Yesterday after the extension of Aryan's arrest, KJo was seen along with Manish Malhotra who happens to be Gauri Khan's close friend reaching Mumbai. Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Alvira Agnihotri were also spotted in Mannat yesterday.