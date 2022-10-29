Ashneer Grover dances with devotion at ISKCON temple!

Watch Ashneer Grover dances with devotion at ISKCON temple!

by Ritka   |  Published on Oct 29, 2022 11:08 AM IST  |  8K

Ashneer Grover dances with devotion at ISKCON temple! A video of the entrepreneur went viral where he can be seen dancing at a temple. Ashneer garnered a lot of fame after featuring as one of the investors in the show, Shark Tank.