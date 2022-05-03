"Assalamualaikum, aap sabhi ko meri taraf se Eid Mubarak!" Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to send Eid wishes
"Assalamualaikum, aap sabhi ko meri taraf se Eid Mubarak!". Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to send Eid wishes. Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat is crowded with fans hoping to catch a glimpse of him.
"Assalamualaikum, aap sabhi ko meri taraf se Eid Mubarak!" Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to send Eid wishes. Numerous celebrities wish their admirers happiness on Eid. Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat also is crowded with fans hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar.