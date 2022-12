‘Attitude Aa Gaya Hai? Han Aa Gaya Hai’- Shoaib Ibrahim’s fiery response to trolls! The 'Sasural Simar Ka' couple has finally responded to trolls calling out Dipika for her rude behavior towards a fan who was trying to help her. In his latest vlog, Shoaib revealed that they didn’t care about any trolls and were not required to prove anything to anyone. Watch this video for more information.