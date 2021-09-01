Awkwafina “loves” Priyanka Chopra and shares her honest reaction to a shirtless Simu Liu I Shang-Chi

There's very little that can beat the thrill of watching a Marvel movie and after Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is here to fill the theatrical void for MCU fans. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Shang-Chi star Awkwafina shares her hilariously honest reaction to seeing a shirtless Simu Liu, her thoughts on the intricate action sequences in the film and her character Katy's future in the MCU as well as her recent epic dinner date with the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Sandra Oh and Shang-Chi castmate, Michelle Yeoh.