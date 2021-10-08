Baby on board! Neha Dhupia covers son's face in her first appearance with him post delivery. Neha Dhupia, who recently welcomed her second child, was spotted leaving the hospital with her family. This was her first appearance with her son and the actress made sure to cover the newborn's face as they faced the paparazzi. As she stepped out, she also seeked blessings at a temple present right in front of the hospital's entrance. Watch now!