'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' social media star Sahadev Dirdo sings for Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel; Goes VIRAL AGAIN!

The voice behind the viral video ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Sahdev Dirdo became an internet sensation overnight. On Tuesday, he was also felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Taking to his Twitter, the CM documented his visit to the little boy in the video which has now gone viral. Badshah also offered Sahdev Dirdo to meet him in Chandigarh and sing a duet song with him. Bachpan Ka Pyaar has been trending furiously on social media with several celebrities following the trend as well. Comedian Bharti Singh also posted her version of Bachpan Ka Pyaar on Instagram.