"Badhai ho" Alia Bhatt is pregnant! Watch Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's adorable moments with kids

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jun 27, 2022 12:57 PM IST  |  11.8K

"Badhai ho" Alia Bhatt is pregnant! Watch Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's adorable moments with kids. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. Sharing a picture on Instagram today, Alia revealed the big news with a photo of her scan. Today we have these videos which reflect upon both Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's adorable side with little kids.