Badhai Ho! Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcome their second child. Just seven months after welcoming daughter Lianna in April 2022, Ramayan stars Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have shared the news of welcoming their second child into the world with a lovely post on social media. Today watch this throwback video of the couple welcoming their first child, Lianna in April this year.