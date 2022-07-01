"Bahot interesting hai yaar, meine pehchana hi nahi" Shaheer Shaikh's reaction to Erica Fernandes' look!
"Bahot interesting hai yaar, meine pehchana hi nahi" Shaheer Shaikh's reaction to Erica Fernandes' look! Erica Fernandes recently attended an award function where she surprised her fans with her bold Cat Woman avatar. She looked ravishing in a black gown with bold makeup. Shaheer Shaikh praised her for her different look and also asked her about the inspiration behind her theme.