Bahurani bani BABE! Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes; Which TV actresses' STYLE statement did you like the most?

Born in Srinagar, Hina Khan has etched a mark since her debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. At present, she is the highest-paid actress in the Indian television industry. The actress is highly praised for her fashionable style statements. We also have the super talented Erica Fernandes, who is fondly known for playing the role of Prerna in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’. The TV actress will re-unite with Shaheer Sheikh for the new season of ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’. She made her small screen debut with the popular romantic saga, which catapulted her to fame. Erica Fernandes has a fabulous personal style that makes her one of the most stylish TV actresses.