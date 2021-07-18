Balika Vadhu’s Kalyani Devi aka Surekha Sikri passes away at 75: Neena Gupta remembers her Badhaai Ho co-star

The entertainment world is jolted with the sad news of veteran actor Surekha Sikri, who passed away at 75 today, i.e. 16 July 2021 due to a cardiac arrest. The late actress first appeared on the silver screen with the 1978 film Kissa Kursi Ka. The veteran actor’s career spanned theatre, films, and television. She made a household name amongst the masses with the popular TV show Balika Vadhu. She also won a National Award for her film Badhaai Ho in 2018. The late actress was lauded for essaying a woman’s role with an orthodox belief who eventually embraces her daughter-in-law's middle-aged pregnancy. Neena Gupta shared a memory from the film's shoot in this emotional video, watch.