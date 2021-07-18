Balika Vadhu’s Kalyani Devi aka Surekha Sikri passes away at 75: Neena Gupta remembers her Badhaai Ho co-star
Neena Gupta recalled an anecdote with the late Surekha Sikri in this emotional video, watch.
The entertainment world is jolted with the sad news of veteran actor Surekha Sikri, who passed away at 75 today, i.e. 16 July 2021 due to a cardiac arrest. The late actress first appeared on the silver screen with the 1978 film Kissa Kursi Ka. The veteran actor’s career spanned theatre, films, and television. She made a household name amongst the masses with the popular TV show Balika Vadhu. She also won a National Award for her film Badhaai Ho in 2018. The late actress was lauded for essaying a woman’s role with an orthodox belief who eventually embraces her daughter-in-law's middle-aged pregnancy. Neena Gupta shared a memory from the film's shoot in this emotional video, watch.
