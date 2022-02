It's a sad day for Indian cinema as we lost singer-composer Bappi Lahiri today. Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has over the decades delivered popular songs in several films like 'Chalte Chalte', 'Disco Dancer', and 'Sharaabi'. His last project was a song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3'. Today watch this throwback video of Bappi Lahiri where he talks about his family and how Mumbai changed his life.