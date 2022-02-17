Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa returns for last rites. As Indian film industry lost a precious gem yesterday, the Lahiri family announced that upon the arrival of Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa from Los Angeles, the funeral will be taking place today. Bappa Lahiri returned to Mumbai, late at night with his son Krish and wife Tanisha Varma. Watch this video to know more
