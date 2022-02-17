Bappi Lahiri's funeral attended by Vidya Balan, Udit Narayan, Mika & others

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Feb 17, 2022 04:11 PM IST  |  7.3K
   
Bappi Lahiri's funeral attended by Vidya Balan, Udit Narayan, Mika & others. Celebs pay their last respects and bid final goodbye to Bappi Da. His son, Bappa Lahiri came to India from LA for his last rites.
 
 
 
 