'Bas karo yar', Urfi Javed gets irritated by media; Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan & Taimur spotted
by Pinkvilla Desk | Published on Oct 26, 2021 06:58 PM IST | 985
'Bas karo yar', Urfi Javed gets irritated by media; Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan & Taimur spotted. Urfi Javed didn't like repetitive questions on Bigg Boss and, Priyank and Divya's breakup. We got a glimpse of Aamir Khan at a dubbing studio flaunting his salt and pepper beard. Watch the video to know more.
Credits:
You May Like This
Sameer Wankhede calls it personal attack; Jeh Ali Khan spotted with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...
₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...
₹190.00
₹899.00 (79%)
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...
₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...
₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Yellow Gold And Diamond Pendant For Women (sp...
₹10,647.00
₹17,645.00 (40%)
Pixel Home Organic Cotton Flower Print Apron With Oven Mitt And Pot Holder (gree...
₹355.00
₹999.00 (64%)
Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporar...
₹1,290.00 (₹129.00 / count)
₹1,923.00 (₹192.30 / count) (33%)
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...
₹729.00
₹1,195.00 (39%)
Timewear Timewear Casual Day Date Watch Collection For Men Analogue Men's Watch(...
₹339.00
₹1,799.00 (81%)
View All