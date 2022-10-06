‘Beautiful couple’ Ankita Lokhande and Vicky clicked at the airport

Watch how Ankita Lokhande and Vicky clicked at the airport

by Ritka   |  Published on Oct 06, 2022 11:56 PM IST  |  14.8K

‘Beautiful couple’ Ankita Lokhande and Vicky clicked at the airport. The couple looked stunning together and they walked down the airport. Ankita Lokhande wore a pretty tight yellow saree with a floral pattern on it. On the other hand, her husband Vicky Jain was spotted wearing a black tracksuit with grey sneakers and black shades. Watch the video to know more.