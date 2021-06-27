Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Tiger Shroff and others attend the screening of the film

Akshay Kumar’s film Bell Bottom is all set for a theatrical release. The screening of the film was held yesterday. Many celebs including the cast and crew attended the screening. The film, which was earlier scheduled for May 28th but was postponed due to the pandemic, will now release on July 27. The star cast including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta was snapped at the venue. Vaani Kapoor opted for crochet, frill top paired with blue denim, while Akshay Kumar looked handsome in black. The shooting of the film began and ended during the pandemic in the UK.