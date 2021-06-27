Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Tiger Shroff and others attend the screening of the film

Watch the video to know more.
Mumbai 46 Views 0 comments

Akshay Kumar’s film Bell Bottom is all set for a theatrical release. The screening of the film was held yesterday. Many celebs including the cast and crew attended the screening. The film, which was earlier scheduled for May 28th but was postponed due to the pandemic, will now release on July 27. The star cast including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta was snapped at the venue. Vaani Kapoor opted for crochet, frill top paired with blue denim, while Akshay Kumar looked handsome in black. The shooting of the film began and ended during the pandemic in the UK.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Suchitra Pillai on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Cold Case, Made in Heaven 2 & Dil Chahta Hai 2
Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna on the UNFAIR treatment of TV stars and Nepotism in Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor believe in ‘sisters who workout together, stay together’
Meet handsome hunk Arjun Rampal’s lady love Gabriella Demetriades, who is a South African model
Vidya Balan REVEALED she was SHOCKED when she did not receive any nomination for Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Nikki Tamboli and Millind Gaba on Shanti, the rise to fame post Bigg Boss, KKK 11 & upcoming projects

Popular Videos
Suchitra Pillai on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Cold Case, ...
Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna on the ...
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor believe in ‘sisters ...
Meet handsome hunk Arjun Rampal’s lady love ...
Vidya Balan REVEALED she was SHOCKED when she ...
Nikki Tamboli and Millind Gaba on Shanti, the ...
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora & ...
Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty as a flower in ...