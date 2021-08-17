BEST & WORST dressed: Shanaya’s satin co ord set or Khushi Kapoor’s floral dress at Rhea Kapoor’s party

BEST & WORST dressed: Shanaya's satin co ord set or Khushi Kapoor's floral dress at Rhea Kapoor's wedding party. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding party was yet again hosted at Anil Kapoor's home in Juhu. In the evening, several guests who were mostly the bride and groom's close friends and family arrived in floral looks. But later, Shanaya and Arjun Kapoor turned up in different looks for the party. Watch this entire video to spot how celebrities styled up for the wedding.