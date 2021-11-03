'Bhabhi mat kaho', fan requests Ranveer Singh

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 04:08 PM IST  |  13.7K
   

'Bhabhi mat kaho', fan requests Ranveer Singh. Celebrity makeup artist Guneet Virdi was heartbroken when Ranveer Singh called her bhabhi. She shared this video on her feed sometime ago. Her husband can be heard saying, 'Bhabhi hi kaho'. Watch this fun video to know more.

