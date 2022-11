Bhai iska mat lena! Kajol makes a humble a request to paparazzi as she reaches Bigg Boss 16 set. Watch this clip of Kajol reaching the sets of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 to promote Salaam Venky donning a red saree for the evening. The actress tells the paparazzi to not do one thing as she made her way to the sets of the show.