"Bhaiya AARAM se! Main khichwa rahi hu sabar kijiye"Shehnaaz Gill clicks selfies with fans.We spotted the beautiful Shehnaaz Gill yesterday in her true 'Punjabi Kudi' avatar as she dressed up in a salwar kameez and clicked pictures with her fans. Deepika Padukone was also seen in a teal coloured denim co-ord set. Watch this video to know more.