Bharti Singh and Shweta Tiwari spotted together for Dance Deewane 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 maha sangam. People are always excited when two popular shows come together for a maha sangam. So now, the channel has come up with an idea to have a merger episode of two of their biggest shows. While Bharti Singh is the host of Dance Deewane 3, Shweta Tiwari is a participant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. We also spotted Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT. Shivangi Joshi too was papped in Film City.