Raju Srivastava Demise: Bharti Singh breaks down on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9; Anu Malik and Shankar Mahadevan react. Raju Srivastava was a legend in stand-up comedy and his demise has been devastating for millions. As the nation mourns the loss of a gem, several celebrities from Ajay Devgn, Vivek Agnihotri to Shankar Mahadevan react to this sad news.