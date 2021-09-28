Bharti Singh replies to "Mehmaan kab aayega" comment; Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes a hostess. Bharti Singh was spotted with Haarsh Limbachiyaa post their shoot yesterday and the two spoke about their upcoming Dubai tour followed by rumours of pregnancy. Their close Jasmin Bhasin was also spotted shooting for a special appearance on the same show. Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a lavish dinner for her besties at her home yesterday and the guest list was as usual star-studded.