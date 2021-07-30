Big B gets clicked at Mumbai’s private airport Kalina as he returns from Hyderabad

Septuagenarian Amitabh Bachchan is working tirelessly for his upcoming projects. The veteran actor had flown down to Hyderabad where he kickstarted the shoot of Nag Ashwin's Project K. Meanwhile, Jr. Bachchan was snapped at the airport clad in a white hoodie. The actor is currently busy with his next flicks, Bob Biswas and Dasvi. Nikki Tamboli geared up in sporty wear for her airport look. She had a great panache as she strutted at the airport. Her black cap accentuated her entire appearance.