Bigg Boss 16: Who is going to win the popular reality show this season? Is it going to be the fan favorite, Abdu Rozik or the ultimate strategist Shiv Thakare or the underground bhajan singer-turned-rapper, MC Stan? The battle is ON and what has caught our attention is how wholeheartedly our favourite celebrities are rooting for their top Bigg Boss contestants. Who do you think is going to hold the trophy this season? Let us know in the comments section.