“Bigg Boss mein favoritism ho raha hai!” Watch Gautam Singh Vig’s shocking interview post-elimination. In a shocking turn of events, popular TV actor Gautam Singh Vig got eliminated this Sunday. While fans are still in shock, Gautam has expressed his disappointment in his latest media interaction. He blamed Salman Khan for not guiding him and also revealed that there is favoritism happening in the Bigg Boss house. What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments.