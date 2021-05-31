Bipasha Basu kept herself busy with tomato and chilli planting at home as she fought lockdown blues

From preparing cookies, pampering her beloved husband with a massage to brushing up her gardening skills, the Bong beauty forayed into varied activities to keep herself occupied. During the nationwide lockdown last year, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram and shared a video of her planting tomatoes and chillies on her balcony. She can be heard saying, "Today we are going to plant some tomatoes and chillies" while she was carrying out the activity. The actress also learnt baking and cooking to pamper her actor-husband, Karan Singh Grover, with some scrumptious besan laddoos and cookies. Watch the video to have a glimpse of how the Bollywood actress spent her activity-filled lockdown.