Bipasha Basu makes ‘Besan ke Laddoos’ for her hubby Karan Singh Grover on their 4th wedding anniversary

It all started in 2014 when the duo met each other on the sets of their film ‘Alone’ and soon fell in love. The couple got married in April 2016 as per Bengali tradition. To celebrate their ‘monkey love’, Bipasha Basu took to Instagram and shared a recipe of Besan Laddoos. She made them for her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover on their 4th anniversary. The recipe came from Malaika Arora and Chef Chinu. In another video, Karan is seen enjoying the mouth-watering laddoos while video calling with his friends.