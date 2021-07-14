Birthday boy Asim Riaz along with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana gets clicked at the airport

Khushi Kapoor was spotted at Zoya Akhtar’s office, and we wonder why? All this in the video right here.
Mumbai 10 Views 0 comments

A popular face in the entertainment industry and a social media heartthrob has turned a year older today as he celebrates his 28th birthday. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestants made a dashing appearance. The multi-faceted personality will be releasing his new single ‘Sky High’ on his birthday today. The music video will feature Himanshi Khurana and his brother Umar Riaz. In his interaction with the paparazzi, the actor spoke about utilising his YouTube channel for his passion for rap. Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli made heads turn in a chic off duty look. Watch the video to know what your favourite celebs were up to on a thrilling Tuesday.

