Birthday or Fashion Show? Ananya Panday, Esha Gupta, Shanaya Kapoor at Bunty Sajdeh’s birthday party. Fabulous Life of Bollywood Wives star Seema Kiran Sajdeh’s brother and entrepreneur, Bunty Sajdeh celebrated his birthday yesterday and we loved the way how some of the most beautiful ladies of Bollywood dressed up for the same. Watch this video and let us know whose style you loved the most.