From a bizarre cake to bikini looks: When Nia Sharma BROKE the internet with her Instagram posts

Check out the video to know more!
Mumbai Updated: June 11, 2021 06:24 pm 121 Views 0 comments

The most popular face in the TV industry, Nia made her debut with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, but it was in 2011, with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai that she rose to fame. Shows after shows, winner of a reality show and the craze on social media, the actress with time became everyone’s favourite. Not only has Nia Sharma entertained the audience with her acting skills but also managed to engage the masses on social media. Today, we look at some of her reels and posts from her Instagram account that set the internet buzzing. Watch the video.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...