Boney Kapoor on Valimai, AK 61 & dissects stardom of Ajith Kumar, Rajinikanth, Big B & Salman Khan

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor opens up about his soon to be released action thriller, Valimai, which he believes to be a kickass film. The producer also gives an update on his line up - ranging from Ajay Devgn's Maidaan to Janhvi Kapoor's Mili and Arjun Kapoor's Comali. The showman also dissects the stardom of Ajith Kumar, Rajinikanth, Vijay, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, and is keeping his fingers crossed for the No Entry sequel. Watch video