"Boo we don't want pictures with you!" Katrina Kaif schooled a misbehaved fan in the best way; Watch what happ

"Boo we don't want pictures with you!" Katrina Kaif schooled a misbehaved fan in the best way; Watch what happened. As Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday today, we bring to you this video where she is seen leaving a venue post her practice in Vancouver while she was on a tour. The actress teaches a deranged fan a lesson in the best possible way with her kindness.