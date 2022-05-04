Breakup? Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra arrived for Eid celebrations in style
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted together at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid celebrations. Fans were left confused about their breakup rumours. The couple have never admitted being in a relationship but are rumoured to be seeing each other.
